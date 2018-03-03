WHO BROUGHT THE DOG - "The Breakdown In 'I'm With The Banned' Was Inspired By MEGADETH"

Who Brought The Dog, the solo project launched by The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz featuring BraveWords scriibe Carl Begai and The New Black drummer Philipp Klinger have posted a few words on the creative process behind the single "I'm With The Banned", which is still available via Bandcamp for free...

Carl: "The breakdown in 'I'm With The Banned' was inspired by Megadeth. Yeah, I know, the song sounds nothing like Megadeth but it's true. That whole punk section ('Too black / Not white / Too gay / Not right...') was inspired by Dave Mustaine's breakdown rant in 'Liar' from So Far, So Good, So What ('Start trouble / Spread pain / Piss and venom / In your veins...'). The ironic thing is that Fabs had no idea where it came from or sounded like in my head, but he somehow managed to lock into my brain patterns and came up with that vicious bit of music."

Fabs: "I never knew that Carl was in a Megadeth mood while writing those lines, and I definitely did not think about Megadeth when I was writing the music and singing the lyrics. But the fact is: Megadeth is in my DNA 😀. You can get the boy out of Megadeth, but you never get Megadeth out of the boy."

Who Brought The Dog have released two songs for free via Bandcamp. "I'm With The Banned" is an anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-Trump rant, "Three Days" is a cancer survivor song, lyrics written by Carl and Canadian rocker Bif Naked.

The download is free, but anyone interested in supporting Deutsche Krebshilfe / German Cancer Aid (www.krebshilfe.de) can make donations on Bandcamp. Please add the code AK 49006511 to your PayPal transaction.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://whobroughtthedog.bandcamp.com/album/the-singles" href="http://whobroughtthedog.bandcamp.com/album/the-singles">The Singles by Who Brought The Dog</a>

Who Brought The Dog recently released a new video for the song "Mouth". Check it out below.

Carl: "Here's a fun video for a serious song about the posers out there who live on big talk, big money, big make-up and empty words, with nothing useful to offer anyone. Dedicated to the Donald Trumps and Kylie Jenners of the world."

Fabs: "The video features the last appearance of my gorgeous white guitar, which was severely damaged in a bizarre gardening accident a couple weeks before the shoot. Her final act of awesome was to make a dream of mine come true by throwing a guitar like a real cool motherfucker."

Check out the full album teaser for Who Brought The Dog's forthcoming debut. The official Facebook page can be found here.