Who Would JUDAS PRIEST Singer ROB HALFORD Like To Duet With? - "ELTON JOHN! In A Heartbeat"

Ahead of Judas Priest's concert next Tuesday (June 11), at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, frontman Rob Halford spoke with Edmonton Journal about the tour, the band's latest album Firepower, swords and sorcery, and more. An excerpt follows:

Q: Before you came out of the closet 20 years ago, were you concerned you’d lose your fan base? What was it like to hide who you were?

Halford: "Oh yeah, absolutely, I was surrounded by homophobia, which still exists today. There are places I can’t go back to because I’ll be stoned to death. As far as that whole business, I discovered when I did come out that I was in this trap gay people find themselves living in that you’re living your life for everyone else, but not yourself. During the ’70s and ’80s it was incredibly difficult. I love Priest more than anything, so while always in my mind - I have to be careful how I say this - it’s not important to the music. Though I will say, a straight man can’t do my job (laughs). That’s the way I view it. Freddie said it wasn’t important, but if Freddie hadn’t have been gay, Queen would’ve been a totally different band. But that’s a really important part of my life that I have to get down on paper at some point."

Q: If Priest started today with a gay lead singer, it feels like that would almost be an asset - but maybe not in every part of America.

Halford: "Yeah that’s true."

Q: Is there anyone out there you’d like to do a duet with?

A: "Oh there’s too many. Wait! Elton John! In a heartbeat."

Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.

June

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint