Who Would JUDAS PRIEST Singer ROB HALFORD Like To Duet With? - "ELTON JOHN! In A Heartbeat"
June 6, 2019, 2 hours ago
Ahead of Judas Priest's concert next Tuesday (June 11), at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, frontman Rob Halford spoke with Edmonton Journal about the tour, the band's latest album Firepower, swords and sorcery, and more. An excerpt follows:
Q: Before you came out of the closet 20 years ago, were you concerned you’d lose your fan base? What was it like to hide who you were?
Halford: "Oh yeah, absolutely, I was surrounded by homophobia, which still exists today. There are places I can’t go back to because I’ll be stoned to death. As far as that whole business, I discovered when I did come out that I was in this trap gay people find themselves living in that you’re living your life for everyone else, but not yourself. During the ’70s and ’80s it was incredibly difficult. I love Priest more than anything, so while always in my mind - I have to be careful how I say this - it’s not important to the music. Though I will say, a straight man can’t do my job (laughs). That’s the way I view it. Freddie said it wasn’t important, but if Freddie hadn’t have been gay, Queen would’ve been a totally different band. But that’s a really important part of my life that I have to get down on paper at some point."
Q: If Priest started today with a gay lead singer, it feels like that would almost be an asset - but maybe not in every part of America.
Halford: "Yeah that’s true."
Q: Is there anyone out there you’d like to do a duet with?
A: "Oh there’s too many. Wait! Elton John! In a heartbeat."
Read the full interview at Edmonton Journal.
Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.
June
8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place
17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino
21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint