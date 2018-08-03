WHORES. Announce First European Headline Tour
August 3, 2018, 15 minutes ago
After the release of last year’s album Gold, Whores. will now visit Europe for their first European headline shows and an extensive tour through all of October. As support, they bring Heads with them.
Dates:
October
4 – Athens, Greece – Kyttaro Live Club (no Heads)
5 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Up In Smoke Festival (no Heads)
6 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Soulcrusher Festival
7 – Paris, France – Olympic Café
8 – Leeds, UK – Temple Of Boom
9 – Sheffield, UK – Corporation
10 – London, UK – Underworld
11 – Manchester, UK – Star And Garter
12 – Bristol, UK – Exchange
13 – Helsinki, Finland – Blowup Vol. 4 (no Heads)
14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Desertfest
16 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
17 – Aalborg, Denmark – 1000Fryd
18 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Skjul Fyra Sex
19 – Porsgrunn, Norway – Sort & Bla
21 – Hannover, Germany – Mephisto
22 – Berlin, Germany – Musik und Frieden
23 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka
24 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert
25 – Wien, Austria – Arena
26 – Bologna, Italy – Freak Out
27 – Milano, Italy – Circola Svolta
28 – Stuttgart, Germany – Juha West