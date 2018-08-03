WHORES. Announce First European Headline Tour

After the release of last year’s album Gold, Whores. will now visit Europe for their first European headline shows and an extensive tour through all of October. As support, they bring Heads with them.

Dates:

October

4 – Athens, Greece – Kyttaro Live Club (no Heads)

5 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Up In Smoke Festival (no Heads)

6 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Soulcrusher Festival

7 – Paris, France – Olympic Café

8 – Leeds, UK – Temple Of Boom

9 – Sheffield, UK – Corporation

10 – London, UK – Underworld

11 – Manchester, UK – Star And Garter

12 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

13 – Helsinki, Finland – Blowup Vol. 4 (no Heads)

14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Desertfest

16 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

17 – Aalborg, Denmark – 1000Fryd

18 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Skjul Fyra Sex

19 – Porsgrunn, Norway – Sort & Bla

21 – Hannover, Germany – Mephisto

22 – Berlin, Germany – Musik und Frieden

23 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

24 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert

25 – Wien, Austria – Arena

26 – Bologna, Italy – Freak Out

27 – Milano, Italy – Circola Svolta

28 – Stuttgart, Germany – Juha West