WHORES. Announce Headline Dates With WRONG, BUMMER

Atlanta’s finest, Whores., have announced a brand new batch of headlining tour dates today in continued support of their new LP that came out late last year. “We're ready to blast super hard with unsafe levels of volume and noise on our first headlining tour for Gold!” says guitarist and frontman Christian Lembach.

Dates kick off on May 12th in their hometown of Atlanta, GA and stretch coast to coast before wrapping up in Dallas, TX on June 11th. Support will come from Miami, Florida's Wrong (members of Torche) and Bummer from Kansas City, MO.

“Our homies in Wrong, who we met on the Red Fang/Torche/Whores run, will be hitting all of you with the lock step precision as direct support, and the boys in Bummer will get the party started! Stay gold, Ponyboy!”

Before then the band will head to Europe to support Big Business on the Command Your Weather European Tour. Dates kick off on March 31st and include a first ever appearance on the legendary Roadburn Festival on April 21st. Whores. will also participate in this year's Chicago Open Air Festival on July 16th with The Dillinger Escape Plan, Pig Destroyer, Code Orange, Clutch, Slayer, Lamb of God and Ozzy Osbourne.

Whores. released Gold. on October 28th, 2016 via Entertainment One (eOne), the first for their new label home. Gold. is available overseas via SPV. The debut LP was recorded at Parhelion Studios with producer Ryan Boesch (Helmet, Fu Manchu, Melvins).

Dates:

May

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Drunken Unicorn

13 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

14 – Louisville, KY – Haymarket

15 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

17 – Washington, DC – DC9

18 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

19 – Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus

21 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

23 – Toronto, ON – Coalition

24 – Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch

26 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

27 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

28 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

29 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

31 – Boise, ID – The Olympic

June

1 – Seattle, WA – Highline

2 – Portland, OR – As St. Saloon

3 – Sacramento, CA – Starlight Lounge

4 – Oakland, CA – Golden Bull

5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

6 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

7 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Blue Note

10 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

11 – Dallas, TX – Three Links