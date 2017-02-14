WHORES. Announce Headline Dates With WRONG, BUMMER
February 14, 2017, an hour ago
Atlanta’s finest, Whores., have announced a brand new batch of headlining tour dates today in continued support of their new LP that came out late last year. “We're ready to blast super hard with unsafe levels of volume and noise on our first headlining tour for Gold!” says guitarist and frontman Christian Lembach.
Dates kick off on May 12th in their hometown of Atlanta, GA and stretch coast to coast before wrapping up in Dallas, TX on June 11th. Support will come from Miami, Florida's Wrong (members of Torche) and Bummer from Kansas City, MO.
“Our homies in Wrong, who we met on the Red Fang/Torche/Whores run, will be hitting all of you with the lock step precision as direct support, and the boys in Bummer will get the party started! Stay gold, Ponyboy!”
Before then the band will head to Europe to support Big Business on the Command Your Weather European Tour. Dates kick off on March 31st and include a first ever appearance on the legendary Roadburn Festival on April 21st. Whores. will also participate in this year's Chicago Open Air Festival on July 16th with The Dillinger Escape Plan, Pig Destroyer, Code Orange, Clutch, Slayer, Lamb of God and Ozzy Osbourne.
Whores. released Gold. on October 28th, 2016 via Entertainment One (eOne), the first for their new label home. Gold. is available overseas via SPV. The debut LP was recorded at Parhelion Studios with producer Ryan Boesch (Helmet, Fu Manchu, Melvins).
Dates:
May
12 – Atlanta, GA – The Drunken Unicorn
13 – Memphis, TN – Growlers
14 – Louisville, KY – Haymarket
15 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
17 – Washington, DC – DC9
18 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
19 – Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus
21 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
23 – Toronto, ON – Coalition
24 – Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch
26 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
27 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
28 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
29 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive
30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
31 – Boise, ID – The Olympic
June
1 – Seattle, WA – Highline
2 – Portland, OR – As St. Saloon
3 – Sacramento, CA – Starlight Lounge
4 – Oakland, CA – Golden Bull
5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
6 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
7 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Blue Note
10 – Austin, TX – Barracuda
11 – Dallas, TX – Three Links