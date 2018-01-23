WHORES. Release “Mental Illness As Mating Ritual” Video

Atlanta’s finest, Whores., have released a new music video for their track "Mental Illness As A Mating Ritual" today from their latest LP, Gold. Directed by Shane Harrington, this is the second music video we've seen from the trio.

The band is also announcing a new batch of dates in April co-headlining with Helms Alee with Bummer supporting. "We are so excited to announce our upcoming spring West Coast Tour with our friends in Helms Alee and Bummer!," says Whores. frontman Christian Lembach. "We played a few of the Harkonnen reunion shows back when our band was just starting out, and we immediately hit it off with Ben (Verellen, of Helms Alee). We've been waiting for the right opportunity to get out on the road together ever since. Our baby bros in Bummer will be bookending our shows on our way out west and on our way back to our beloved ATL. On fire to get back out on the road!"

Whores. will also be headlining the first night of the Portland-based sludge and prog festival Stumpfest in 2018. Stumpfest will be held from April 19th through 21st at Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR.

As if this wasn't keeping the band busy enough, Whores. will be supporting Darkest Hour this February which includes a headline show at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, NY. Whores. released Gold. on October 28th, 2016 via Entertainment One (eOne), the first for their new label home. Gold. is available overseas via SPV. The debut LP was recorded at Parhelion Studios with producer Ryan Boesch (Helmet, Fu Manchu, Melvins).

Gold. is the follow up to the highly buzzed about EP Clean (2013), which was widely cheered by critics. Also recorded by Boesch, the record sold out within a month, prompting the band to quickly release the second pressing. Clean is now on its sixth pressing.