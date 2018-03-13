WHYZDOM Release “Armageddon” Video

Symphonic metallers Whyzdom have released a video for the song “Armageddon”, taken from the band’s upcoming album As Time Turns To Dust.

As Time Turns To Dust is Whyzdom's most cinematic album to date, with heavy and dark orchestral ambiences, which are reminiscent of Danny Elfman or Hans Zimmer. The orchestra and the choir outline the metal parts with powerful heavy guitars, bass and drums. Marie Mac Leod unleashes her multilayered voice, going from rock to operatic in a heartbeat, with breathtaking moments of airy delicacy.

As Time Turns To Dust is centered around the passing of time and the fall of humankind. It was produced by Vynce Leff, recorded, mixed and mastered in Paris at Powermania Studio. The album features the Dark Whispers Choir. As Time Turns To Dust will be available starting on April 6th on Scarlet Records.