WICKED GARDEN Releases Official Music Video For "Home, Too Far"

Las Vegas, NV based rock band Wicked Garden has released the official music video for their new single, "Home, Too Far". Written and directed by Dominick Muzio and Shawn Trojahn, the video for "Home, Too Far" was filmed by Stephy Hayward of Livewire Photography and edited by Nicholas Muzio at Die-Hearts Productions.

"This is a song about loss, and how you can never get back the time you have with someone once they are gone. And while the term 'Home' refers to an afterlife or another plane of existence, it's too far away for the people that have been left behind" - Dominick Muzio (lead singer / guitarist).

"I was frustrated by not having written anything in a while. Then when I came up with this riff, I knew it had something. It was different from our other songs, but still sounded like us" - Shawn Trojahn (lead guitarist).

