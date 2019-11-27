WICKED SMILE Enlist Former PEGAZUS, EYEFEAR Vocalist DANNY CECATI; Unmixed Outtake Of Upcoming Debut Single Streaming

Australia's Wicked Smile have announced Danny Cecati (pictured below) as the band's lead vocalist/frontman. Formally of Pegazus and Eyefear fame, Danny is a charismatic, powerhouse singer and is the perfect choice for the band.

Wicked Smile also features guitarist Stevie Janevski (The Radio Sun, ex Black Majesty, Cyclone Tracy). Look out for the band's debut single, "We Fall" out early next year.

Listen to an unmixed outtake below: