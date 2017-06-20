WIDOW Streaming “Carved In Stone” Video

NC-based traditional metal band Widow are streaming their new video for the title track from the album Carved In Stone. The video was shot at Kersey Valley Spookywoods in Archdale, NC by Justin Reich and Blake Faucette.

The vinyl edition of Carved In Stone will be released on Germany's Pure Steel Records Friday June 30th. The follow up to 2011's Life's Blood, also on Pure Steel, shows the band taking their true metal sound in a much catchier, song oriented direction. Carved In Stone is a strong, rocking affair that will appeal to traditional metal fans young and old. Widow has toured steadily over the past few years, performing in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia, where they plan to return at the end of 2017.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Star”

“Carved In Stone”

“Another Time And Place”

“Wisdom”

“Time On Your Side”

“Borrowed Time”

“And We Are One”

“Anomaly”

“Live By The Flame”

“Of The Blood, We Bind”

“Nighttime Turn”

“Let It Burn”

“Burning Star”:

“Live By The Flame”:

“And We Are One”:

“Wisdom”: