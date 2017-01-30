WIDOW Streaming New Songs “Burning Star”, “Live By The Flame”

Raleigh, NC-based traditional metal band, Widow, are streaming the songs “Burning Star” and “Live By The Flame”, featured on the band’s new album, Carved In Stone, out now via Pure Steel Records. Listen to the songs below.

The album offers their strongest material to date, yet more diverse than ever before. The follow up to 2011’s Life’s Blood, also on Pure Steel, shows the band taking their true metal sound in a much catchier, song oriented direction. Carved In Stone is a strong, rocking affair that will appeal to traditional metal fans young and old.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Star”

“Carved In Stone”

“Another Time And Place”

“Wisdom”

“Time On Your Side”

“Borrowed Time”

“And We Are One”

“Anomaly”

“Live By The Flame”

“Of The Blood, We Bind”

“Nighttime Turn”

“Let It Burn”

“Burning Star”:

“Live By The Flame”:

“And We Are One”:

“Wisdom”: