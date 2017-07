Widowmaker have released a music video for “The Nihilist”, the opening track of their self-titled debut album, released earlier this month via SharpTone Records. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“The Nihilist”

“Paragon”

“Spineless”

“Regression”

“Dissonance”

“Quarantine”

“The Illusionist”

“The Nihilist” video:

“Dissonance” video: