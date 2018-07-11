WIEGEDOOD Announce U.S. Tour

Wiegedood show no sign of slowing down: After recently returning from shows in Australia and New Zealand as well as a month long European headlining tour in support of their latest album, De Doden Hebben Het Goed III the Belgium three-piece just announced another full European tour supporting YOB. They are happy to let their U.S. fans know that they are heading for a headlining tour in the USA in September.

Dates:

September

4 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

5 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge

9 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight

11 – St. Petersburg, FL – FUBAR

12 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

13 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

15 – Austin, TX – Lost Well

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Resident

19 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

21 – Seattle, WA – Highline

23 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

24 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

26 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean