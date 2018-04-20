WIEGEDOOD Release “Parool” Video

Upon today’s release of their new album, De Doden Hebben Het Goed III, Belgium’s Wiegedood are releasing a video for the song “Parool”:

Wiegedood shared insight on the album's cover art (featured below), which was completed by Stefaan Temmerman, stating: "The picture for this cover was taken in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, a small town near Kortrijk where Levy grew up. Subsequently, the cover for De Doden Hebben Het Goed II was taken in De Haan, where Gilles spent his childhood and the first cover picture was taken in Ransberg, where Wim grew up and is still living today.”

After being formed in 2014 by Levy Seynaeve (Amenra, Oathbreaker) as well as Wim Coppers and Gilles Demolder (both also in Oathbreaker) Wiegedood quickly became a household name in the European extreme metal scene. Both of their previous albums, De Doden Hebben Het Goed and De Doden Hebben Het Goed II, as well as their furious and cathartic live performances made waves beyond the realms of black metal.

Wiegedood have already confirmed the following live shows and more international dates will follow shortly:

April

22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Roadburn Festival

May

5 - Sydney, Australia - Direct Underground Fest

6 - Melbourne, Australia - Direct Underground Fest

27 - Langres, France - Outch! Festival

August

8-11 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

18 - Mean, Belgium - Metal Mean Festival

Band lineup:

Gilles Demolder - Guitars

Wim Coppers - Drums

Levy Seynaeve - Guitars & Vocals