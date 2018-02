WIEGEDOOD Release Video For Title Track Of De Doden Hebben Het Goed III

Belgium’s Wiegedood are releasing a video to the title track of their upcoming album, De Doden Hebben Het Goed III. The final chapter of their De Doden Hebben Het Goed trilogy will be out April 20th, just in time for their performance at the prestigious Roadburn Festival on Sunday, April 22nd.

Wiegedood shared insight on the album's cover art (featured below), which was completed by Stefaan Temmerman, stating: "The picture for this cover was taken in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, a small town near Kortrijk where Levy grew up. Subsequently, the cover for De Doden Hebben Het Goed II was taken in De Haan, where Gilles spent his childhood and the first cover picture was taken in Ransberg, where Wim grew up and is still living today.”

After being formed in 2014 by Levy Seynaeve (Amenra, Oathbreaker) as well as Wim Coppers and Gilles Demolder (both also in Oathbreaker) Wiegedood quickly became a household name in the European extreme metal scene. Both of their previous albums, De Doden Hebben Het Goed and De Doden Hebben Het Goed II, as well as their furious and cathartic live performances made waves beyond the realms of black metal.

Wiegedood have already confirmed the following live shows and more international dates will follow shortly:

March

17 - Lokeren, Belgium - De Kapel

22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Narauti

23 - Minsk, Belarus - Brugge

24 - Moscow, Russia - Model T

25 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Zoccolo

28 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

30 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

31 - Edegem, Belgium - Catacomb

April

22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Roadburn Festival

May

5 - Sydney, Australia - Direct Underground Fest

6 - Melbourne, Australia - Direct Underground Fest

27 - Langres, France - Outch! Festival

August

8-11 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

18 - Mean, Belgium - Metal Mean Festival

Band lineup:

Gilles Demolder - Guitars

Wim Coppers - Drums

Levy Seynaeve - Guitars & Vocals