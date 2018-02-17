WIEGEDOOD Release Video For Title Track Of De Doden Hebben Het Goed III
February 17, 2018, 2 hours ago
Belgium’s Wiegedood are releasing a video to the title track of their upcoming album, De Doden Hebben Het Goed III. The final chapter of their De Doden Hebben Het Goed trilogy will be out April 20th, just in time for their performance at the prestigious Roadburn Festival on Sunday, April 22nd.
Wiegedood shared insight on the album's cover art (featured below), which was completed by Stefaan Temmerman, stating: "The picture for this cover was taken in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, a small town near Kortrijk where Levy grew up. Subsequently, the cover for De Doden Hebben Het Goed II was taken in De Haan, where Gilles spent his childhood and the first cover picture was taken in Ransberg, where Wim grew up and is still living today.”
After being formed in 2014 by Levy Seynaeve (Amenra, Oathbreaker) as well as Wim Coppers and Gilles Demolder (both also in Oathbreaker) Wiegedood quickly became a household name in the European extreme metal scene. Both of their previous albums, De Doden Hebben Het Goed and De Doden Hebben Het Goed II, as well as their furious and cathartic live performances made waves beyond the realms of black metal.
Wiegedood have already confirmed the following live shows and more international dates will follow shortly:
March
17 - Lokeren, Belgium - De Kapel
22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Narauti
23 - Minsk, Belarus - Brugge
24 - Moscow, Russia - Model T
25 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Zoccolo
28 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
30 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival
31 - Edegem, Belgium - Catacomb
April
22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Roadburn Festival
May
5 - Sydney, Australia - Direct Underground Fest
6 - Melbourne, Australia - Direct Underground Fest
27 - Langres, France - Outch! Festival
August
8-11 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
18 - Mean, Belgium - Metal Mean Festival
Band lineup:
Gilles Demolder - Guitars
Wim Coppers - Drums
Levy Seynaeve - Guitars & Vocals