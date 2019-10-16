WILDERUN Reveal “The Tyranny Of Imagination” Lyric Video

Wilderun has unveiled a lyric video for the song "The Tyranny Of Imagination" from their upcoming epic, progressive metal masterpiece Veil Of Imagination.

"The album as a whole has a lot of peaks and valleys through light and darkness, and 'The Tyranny of Imagination' is probably the deepest valley," explains vocalist/guitarist/pianist Evan Berry. "Whereas our previous single 'Far from Where Dreams Unfurl' explored brighter, melodic territories, we wanted this song to focus more on guitar work, atmosphere, and the darker textures of the orchestra. Lyrically, this song is a sort of submission to the power and oppression of an overactive mind. Up until this point on the album, the 'main character' has been battling his own inability to live in the real world, attempting to find ways to perceive reality as it truly is. This is a song of defeat, and of going inward to the point of no return."

With elements of progressive metal, folk and orchestral music providing a dynamic backdrop, Veil of Imagination takes listeners through vivid, emotional landscapes, while the lyrics weave tales that are simultaneously fantastical and personal.

Berry says, "Lyrically, this album is a bit of an uncomfortable look into my own neuroses. Not so much its manifestations in real life but more of a third-person perspective on the mechanics of a brain trying to interpret the world through reason and understanding...and usually coming up short."

Formed in 2012, Wilderun has previously released two albums, 2012's Olden Tales & Deathly Trails and 2015's Sleep at the Edge of the Earth. With this slightly different approach to creating music, Veil of Imagination transforms and expands upon Wilderun's already indefinable style, resulting in an album that is at once beautiful and fierce. Clean vocals transform into deathly growls as the band alternates between exquisitely-composed orchestrations and savage metal, all executed with technical prowess.

Veil Of Imagination is a stunningly epic, emotional and whimsical odyssey through landscapes of earth and mind.

Veil Of Imagination was recorded at More Sound Studios in Syracuse, NY, during February and March of 2018. The album was produced by Wilderun, Justin Spaulding and Andrew Greacen. Veil of Imagination was mixed by the legendary Dan Swanö and mastered by Jens Bogran.

Information on pre-orders is forthcoming.

Tracklisting:

“The Unimaginable Zero Summer”

“O Resolution!”

“Sleeping Ambassadors Of The Sun”

“Scentless Core (Budding)”

“Far From Where Dreams Unfurl”

“Scentless Core (Fading)”

“The Tyranny Of Imagination”

“When The Fire And The Rose Were One”

"The Tyranny Of Imagination" lyric video:

"Far From Where Dreams Unfurl":

Wilderun has scheduled select live dates around the release of Veil Of Imagination:

November

1 – Rochester, NY – The Montage Music Hall

2 – Baltimore, MD – The Depot

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Connie’s Ric Rac

7 – Hamden, CT – The Cellar on Treadwell

8 – Florence, MA – 13th Floor Music Lounge

9 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Upstairs

(Photo by: Karen Jerzyk)