WILDERUN Streaming New Single "O Resolution!"

Epic progressive metal band, Wilderun, have released the third single, "O Resolution!", from their upcoming album Veil Of Imagination, out this Friday, November 1. Listen below.

Says vocalist/guitarist/pianist Evan Berry, "'O Resolution!' really showcases the bombastic, symphonic side of the album. We wanted this song to fuse together the band and orchestra in an even more seamless way than past songs, giving it more of a 'wall-of-sound' feel, rather than having the different sonic textures clearly separate. This track displays a lot of the different elements found on Veil of Imagination in a fairly concise presentation."

With elements of progressive metal, folk and orchestral music providing a dynamic backdrop, Veil of Imagination takes listeners through vivid, emotional landscapes, while the lyrics weave tales that are simultaneously fantastical and personal.

Berry says, "Lyrically, this album is a bit of an uncomfortable look into my own neuroses. Not so much its manifestations in real life but more of a third-person perspective on the mechanics of a brain trying to interpret the world through reason and understanding...and usually coming up short."

Formed in 2012, Wilderun has previously released two albums, 2012's Olden Tales & Deathly Trails and 2015's Sleep at the Edge of the Earth. With this slightly different approach to creating music, Veil of Imagination transforms and expands upon Wilderun's already indefinable style, resulting in an album that is at once beautiful and fierce. Clean vocals transform into deathly growls as the band alternates between exquisitely-composed orchestrations and savage metal, all executed with technical prowess.

Veil Of Imagination is a stunningly epic, emotional and whimsical odyssey through landscapes of earth and mind.

Veil Of Imagination was recorded at More Sound Studios in Syracuse, NY, during February and March of 2018. The album was produced by Wilderun, Justin Spaulding and Andrew Greacen. Veil of Imagination was mixed by the legendary Dan Swanö and mastered by Jens Bogran.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“The Unimaginable Zero Summer”

“O Resolution!”

“Sleeping Ambassadors Of The Sun”

“Scentless Core (Budding)”

“Far From Where Dreams Unfurl”

“Scentless Core (Fading)”

“The Tyranny Of Imagination”

“When The Fire And The Rose Were One”

"The Tyranny Of Imagination" lyric video:

"Far From Where Dreams Unfurl":

Wilderun has scheduled select live dates around the release of Veil Of Imagination:

November

1 - Rochester, NY - The Montage Music Hall

2 - Baltimore, MD - The Depot

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Connie’s Ric Rac

7 - Hamden, CT - The Cellar on Treadwell

8 - Florence, MA - 13th Floor Music Lounge

9 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East Upstairs

(Photo - Karen Jerzyk)