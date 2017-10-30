WILDESTARR To Release Beyond The Rain Album In December; Lyric Video For Title Track Streaming

US metal powerhouse, WildeStarr, will release their new album, Beyond The Rain, on Friday, December 8th via Scarlet Records. A lyric video for the single and title track, “Beyond The Rain”, can be found below.

WildeStarr is the combined talents of three of the most dynamic musicians in heavy metal today: Dave Starr (Vicious Rumors, Chastain), on all guitars & bass, London Wilde on vocals, and powerhouse drummer Josh Foster. Over the course of three studio albums - Arrival (2010), A Tell Tale Heart (2012), and now Beyond The Rain - WildeStarr have established themselves as the masters of their craft with melodic and aggressive metal full of dark drama, and conveyed via a huge wall of sound.

Beyond The Rain takes the listener on a harrowing ride and emotional roller coaster. Some might think its a concept album, but its actually much more than that. The songs are London Wilde’s lyrical expression of pain, torment, hope, and love based on the real life tragic suicide of her brother Gary in 2012. Gary was a gifted musician who suffered the sad pitfalls of many others who pick up the guitar and dream of success in the music business. After his death, Gary essentially became a not so silent fourth member of the band, and his presence and spirit was deeply felt throughout the songwriting and recording process.

Beyond The Rain contains ten tracks of classic heavy metal in the vein of Judas Priest, Queensrÿche, and Dio, complete with Dave Starr’s soaring guitar harmonies and killer riffs, pounding bass and drums, and out of this world vocal melodies and lyrics by London. Husband and wife team Dave Starr and London Wilde have been friends for thirty years and married for over fifteen now. This makes their songwriting and chemistry very special and unique in the world of heavy metal.

The album artwork was made by world renowned digital artist Jonas De Ro. Jonas has worked on many blockbuster movies as a concept artist, including Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Terminator Genisys, Jupiter Ascending, Edge Of Tomorrow, and many others.

In Dave Starr's own words: "The original artwork is titled "Moscow Ruins", I found this on the internet a year ago and London and I fell in love with it. It really seemed to fit the mood for Beyond The Rain, so I contacted Jonas and purchased the rights to use it.”

Beyond The Rain tracklisting:

“Metamorphose”

“Beyond The Rain”

“Pressing The Wires”

“Red”

“Down Cold”

“Rage And Water”

“Crimson Fifths”

“Undersold”

“From Shadow”

“When The Night Fall”

“Beyond The Rain” lyric video: