WILDSPEAKER Releases Ominous New Track "Renewal"

Dallas-native blackened crust band Wildsdpeaker will release their upcoming album, Spreading Adder, this coming Friday, June 23rd via Prosthetic Records. Pre-orders for the album in LP, CD and all digital formats are available here.

In anticipation of this week's release, Wildspeaker have released the album's closing track, "Renewal". The ominous number starts out with an atmospheric, measured heaviness - eerily preparing the listener for a breakneck peak mid-song. Listen below:

Vocalist Natalie Kahan says, "'Renewal' is a lesson in loss and transformation. Like a snake sheds its skin, we should kill the parts of ourselves we don't need anymore. As soon as we finished writing 'Renewal', we knew it would be the perfect way to end the album. It perfectly captures what we organically write as a band when we try to write music to a theme or story."

Spreading Adder offers a non-stop grind of driving riffs and thick, weighty atmosphere. Thematically and lyrically, Spreading Adder focuses on the resilience of nature and downfall of human civilization.

Spreading Adder tracklisting:

“Apparent Death”

“Spreading Adder”

“Elegy”

“Cinders”

“Ecdysis”

“False Mourning”

“One Sinking Stone”

“Shadow”

“Still Life”

“Petrified Forest”

“Renewal”

“Cinders”:

“Still Life”:

Wildspeaker will head out on a US tour just two days prior to release date and is set continue touring throughout the rest of the year.

June

21 - Dover, NH - Red Alert Skate

22 - Providence, RI - Firehouse 13

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar (Onefest)

24 - Baltimore, MD - Sidebar*

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Millcreek*

26 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Showroom Studios

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Quarters Rock and Roll Palace

29 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club

30 - Dayton, OH - Hank's Pub

July

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge Coffee House

2 - Allentown, PA - Good Weekend

3 - Washington, DC - Slash Run

4 - Richmond, VA - 25 Watts

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Station

Wildspeaker consists of vocalist Natalie Kahan, guitarists Nelson Favela and Zak Pitts, bassist Garry Brents (Cara Neir), and drummer Ricky Rivera. Spreading Adder was self-produced in Brents' home studio.

(Photo - Michael Casillas)