WILDSPEAKER To Release Spreading Adder Album In June; “Cinders” Track Streaming
May 25, 2017, 13 minutes ago
Dallas-based blackened crust band Wildspeaker will release their upcoming album, Spreading Adder, on June 23rd via Prosthetic Records. The blistering 11-track album offers a non-stop grind of driving riffs and thick, weighty atmosphere. Thematically and lyrically, Spreading Adder focuses on the resilience of nature and downfall of human civilization.
The new track, "Cinders", can be streamed below. Vocalist Natalie Kahan says, “”Cinders” is about the anxiety and unease of changing states. Ultimately, we are still able to burn after the chaos around us cools. The song starts out pummeling fast then becomes punishing and slow. There are a lot of dark layers and tension to 'Cinders' that'll make you clench your teeth."
Wildspeaker consists of Kahan, guitarists Nelson Favela and Zak Pitts, bassist Garry Brents (Cara Neir), and drummer Ricky Rivera. Self-produced in Brents' home studio, Spreading Adder will be released on LP, CD and all digital formats. Pre-order here.
Spreading Adder tracklisting:
“Apparent Death”
“Spreading Adder”
“Elegy”
“Cinders”
“Ecdysis”
“False Mourning”
“One Sinking Stone”
“Shadow”
“Still Life”
“Petrified Forest”
“Renewal”
“Cinders”:
“Still Life”:
Wildspeaker will head out on a US tour just two days prior to release date and is set continue touring throughout the rest of the year.
June
21 - Dover, NH - Red Alert Skate
22 - Providence, RI - Firehouse 13
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar (Onefest)
24 - Baltimore, MD - Sidebar*
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Millcreek*
26 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry
27 - Indianapolis, IN - Showroom Studios
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Quarters Rock and Roll Palace
29 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club
30 - Dayton, OH - Hank's Pub
July
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge Coffee House
2 - Allentown, PA - Good Weekend
3 - Washington, DC - Slash Run
4 - Richmond, VA - 25 Watts
5 - Charlotte, NC - The Station
(Photo - Michael Casillas)