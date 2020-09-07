WILDSTREET Sign To Golden Robot Records

US glam rockers Wildstreet have signed a worldwide global record deal with Golden Robot Records joining Rose Tattoo, Steve Riley’s L.A. Guns, Skid Row, Kings X, to name a few.

On September 26 at 3 PM, Wildstreet will be hosting a livestream concert “Wildstreet Live From NYC" on their official YouTube page. Tickets are available on Facebook and Eventbrite. They are shooting the video for their next single, “Still Love You”, which is set to be released this fall.

Wildstreet is:

Eric Jayk – Vocals, Guitars

Jimmie Marlowe – Guitars, Vocals

Jonny D – Bass, Vocals

Dom – Lead Guitars, Vocals

Lock – Drums, Vocals