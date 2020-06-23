WILDSTREET To Launch Kings Of The World Tour In July

Wildstreet have announced that their Kings Of The World Tour will begin on July 10 at Brandy’s On Main in Irwin, PA. Joining them on select dates are Waterloo, IA punk rockers, The Rumours.

Tour dates:

July

10 - Brandy’s On Main - Irwin, PA

11 - Frankie's Inner City - Toledo, OH

12 - Irving Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

14 - The Rock Dock - Keokuk, IA

16 - The Back Bar - Janesville, WI (with The Almas)

17 - The Gas Lamp - Des Moines, IA

18 - The Phoenix Lounge - Harrisburg, SD (with The Rumours)

19 - Duffy’s Tavern - Lincoln NE (with The Rumours

21 - The Booby Trap Bar - Topeka, KS (with The Rumours)

22 - The Elbow Room - Wichita, KS (with The Rumours)

23 - Oklahoma City Limits - Oklahoma City, OK (with The Rumours)

24 - The Deadhorse - San Angelo TX (with The Rumours)

25 - Acadia Bar & Grill - Houston TX (with The Rumours)

26 - The Kraken Lounge - Brownsville, TX (with The Rumours)

28 - Come and Take it Live - Austin TX (with The Rumours)

29 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX (with The Rumours)

30 - Pops Saloon - Jackson MS (with The Rumours)

31 - The Celtic Irish Pub - Pascagoula, MS (with The Rumours)

August

1 - Shagnasty’s Huntsville, AL (with The Rumours)

2 - Growlers Memphis, TN (with The Rumours)

4 - Live Wire Lounge Chicago, IL

5 - The Token Lounge Westland, MI

6 - The Vortex, Akron, OH

7 - The Rim Norton, WV

8 - Fish Head Cantina Baltimore, MD

Wildstreet lineup:

Eric Jayk - Vocals, Guitar

Jimmie Marlowe - Guitar, Vocals

Jonny D - Bass, Vocals

Dom - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Lock - Drums, Vocals