Will BLACK SABBATH Record A Blues Album? - “The Follow-Up To 13 Was Going To Be A Blues Album, But The Tour Got In The Way,” Says Bassist GEEZER BUTLER

Last November, MusicRadar caught up with Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler in Texas, prior to the band wrapping up The End tour in the UK earlier this year. An excerpt from the chat follows:

MusicRadar: Have you ever considered returning to Sabbath’s roots for a blues project?

Butler: “The follow-up to 13 was going to be a blues album, but the tour got in the way. It would take something like two or three years to do it properly, and we thought we might not all be here by that time, so it would be better to do this final tour first and then maybe we’ll do a blues record later.”

MusicRadar: If you did it jam style it wouldn’t take that long to do blues?

Butler: “Probably not. You’d have to make it varied instead of doing 10 tracks of the same old 12-bar blues though. But even back in the Heaven And Hell tour days, Tony would go up into his lead and we would just jam around blues riffs for eight or nine minutes. And every night was different. So that is a thought.”

