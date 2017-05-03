Will GEOFF TATE Release A Live Acoustic Album Of QUEENSRŸCHE Songs - “It’s A Possibility… If I Get To It”; Audio

Metal Wani's Jessie David recently had a chat with singer Geoff Tate (Operation: Mindcrime, ex-Queensrÿche).

In the audio interview below, Geoff discusses his four decades long career, plans to release an acoustic album with classic Queensrÿche songs, his recent North American acoustic tour, the upcoming European acoustic tour later this year and the current status of the upcoming Operation: Mindcrime album to be released in September.

He also talks about the negativity towards current Queensrÿche singer Todd La Torre, why he stays away from things related to former band members, why he loves to work with different musicians from various geographical areas, his opinion on whether he will ever play with other Queensrÿche members, how financial situation can make it happen and whether his writing style changed since his departure from Queensrÿche.

Listen to the interview below: