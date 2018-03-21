WILL HAVEN Streaming Upcoming Muerte Album In It's Entirety

Sacramento-based mainstays of noise metal Will Haven are set to release their sixth full-length album and first for minus HEAD Records, entitled Muerte, on March 23rd. A full album stream can be found below. Pre-order the album via iTunes, Amazon, and Bandcamp.

Throughout 2017, the members of Will Haven secretly recorded Muerte at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento, CA with Joe Johnston engineering and co-producing alongside Irwin. They pieced together a corrosive, chaotic, and cohesive vision that never relents over its 11 tracks. Mastering was handled by Logan Mader (Devil You Know, Fear Factory, Periphery).

Muerte tracklisting:

"Hewed With The Brand"

"Winds Of Change"

"Kinney"

"The Son"

"43"

"No Escape" (feat. Mike Scheidt of YOB)

"Unit K"

"Ladwig No. 949"

"Bootstraps"

"Now In The Ashes"

"El Sol" (co-written with/feat. Stephen Carpenter of Deftones)

Album stream:

"El Sol" video:

Will Haven is:

Grady Avenell - singer

Jeff Irwin - guitar

Adrien Contreras - bass

Mitch Wheeler - drums

