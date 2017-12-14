Will RICHIE SAMBORA Be Invited To Perform At BON JOVI's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction? - "Absolutely!," Says JON BON JOVI; Audio

Bon Jovi are among the acts who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for the Class Of 2018.

Jon Bon Jovi tells Nik Carter and Lori Majewski, hosts of SiriusXM's Feedback, that he will invite former members Alec John Such and Richie Sambora to play with Bon Jovi at the induction ceremony.

Asked if he is open to a family reunion, and will he invite Sambora to perform, Jon said: "Absolutely. I had envisioned for 20 years, if this day had come, to call Alec Such, wherever he is... I gotta put the Bat Signal up in the sky somewhere to find him. But the same invite will absolutely be extended to Richie. I think that everybody who helped me and us get to this place should celebrate the moment. He's absolutely invited to join us onstage with the current guys."

Listen below:

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 inductees:

Performer Category

* Bon Jovi

* The Cars

* Dire Straits

* The Moody Blues

* Nina Simone

Award For Early Influence

* Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2018.