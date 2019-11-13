Will ROBERT PLANT Make Another Album With ALISON KRAUSS? - "Oh, I'm Sure," Says LED ZEPPELIN Legend

LedZepNews is reporting that Robert Plant has said in a new interview with Classic Rock magazine that he’s certain he will make another album with American singer Alison Krauss. Plant told the magazine in its latest issue that he’s “sure” that he and Krauss will work together again.

When asked if there will be a follow-up to the 2007 album Raising Sand, Plant said, “oh, I’m sure, yeah.”

“I see Alison a lot and talk to her a lot,” Plant said, “and T Bone too. The reality is that I ran back once before, and Patty had made her American Kid record and was touring with that. And I think once you start splintering off and going different ways, and you’re a stranger in a place where people still think there’s a mirror ball rotating around your head, it’s really good to dig in with the reality of the Space Shifters. There’s no greater thing than being on stage when these guys are in full flight.”

Robert Plant is celebrating the second season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant, with the release of a very special limited edition 7’’ singles box set. Digging Deep includes 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original 7’’ releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. Images of the packaging can be seen below.

Due for release on December 13, you can pre-order the set here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl 1:

Side A: "Burning Down One Side

Side B: "Like I've Never Been Gone

Vinyl 2:

Side A: "Big Log

Side B: "In The Mood

Vinyl 3:

Side A: "Too Loud"

Side B: "Little By Little"

Vinyl 4:

Side A: "Ship of Fools"

Side B: "Tall Cool One"

Vinyl 5:

Side A: "Hurting Kind"

Side B: "Tie Dye on the Highway"

Vinyl 6:

Side A: "Calling To You"

Side B: "29 Palms"

Vinyl 7:

Side A: "Song To The Siren"

Side B: "Morning Dew"

Vinyl 8:

Side A: "Shine It All Around"

Side B: "Tin Pan Valley"