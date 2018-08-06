Will There Be A New GUNS N' ROSES Album? SLASH Says, "I Think Everybody Wants To Do It"

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash was the special surprise guest on the August 3rd broadcast of Trunk Nation LA Invasion: Live From The Rainbow Bar & Grill on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. During his chat with host Eddie Trunk, Slash was asked if the band has considered recording any new music? He replied, "It's been talked about. I think everybody wants to do it, and we'll just see what happens."

Slash was also questioned about performing songs from Chinese Democracy - the 2008 GN'R album he did not play on. Reason being: "Chinese Democracy", "Better", "This I Love", and "Madagascar" are currently part of the setlist. "It's cool," he said. "There's some great songs on that record, so I just sort of adapted my own way of playing them and just made them more my own so I felt more comfortable. And they just kick ass."

Slash, vocalist Axl Rose, and bassist Duff McKagan are the only original members of Guns N' Roses in the current lineup. The rest of the group is rounded out by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, as well as keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Guns N' Roses continue their Not In This Lifetime Tour on November 3rd in Monterrey, Mexico at The Tecate Mother Of All Festivals. To view the complete tour schedule, click here.