WILLIAM SHATNER Covers Blues Standard "The Thrill Is Gone" With RITCHIE BLACKMORE; Audio Streaming

Legendary star of the stage and screen, William Shatner, brings his dramatic interpretive talents to the blues music canon on his new album, The Blues, due for release on October 2 via Cleopatra.

The album features guest appearances by blues giants Sonny Landreth, Canned Heat & Tyler Bryant, plus country superstar Brad Paisley, guitar legend Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow), and many more. Listen to Shatner's cover of "The Thrill Is Gone" (originally by Roy Hawkins, and a 1970 hit for B.B. King), featuring Blackmore and Candice Night, below.

The album’s first single, "Let’s Work Together" featuring Canned Heat, can also be heard below. Watch for a fully animated video for "I Put A Spell On You", featuring Pat Travers, to be released on the same day as the album.

Pre-order The Blues, available on digipak CD and limited edition coloured vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

"Sweet Home Chicago" feat. Brad Paisley

"I Can’t Quit You Baby" feat. Kirk Fletcher

"Sunshine Of Your Love" feat. Sonny Landreth

"The Thrill Is Gone" feat. Ritchie Blackmore

"Mannish Boy" feat. Ronnie Earl

"Born Under A Bad Sign" feat. Tyler Bryant

"I Put A Spell On You" feat. Pat Travers

"Crossroads" feat. James Burton

"Smokestack Lightnin’" feat. Jeff “Skunk” Baxter

"As The Years Go Passing By" feat. Arthur Adams

"Let’s Work Together" feat. Harvey Mandel & Canned Heat

"Route 66" feat. Steve Cropper

"In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company" feat. Albert Lee

"Secrets Or Sins"

"The Thrill Is Gone":

"Let's Work Together":