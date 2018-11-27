WILLIAM SHATNER Unveils Music Video For “Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer” Featuring ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS

William Shatner's first-ever holiday album, Shatner Claus, is out now, featuring a truly eclectic roster of vanguards, icons and misfits that join him on this collection of reinterpreted classics.

Today he's unveiled the first music video from it: a rocked-out rendition of “Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer” featuring ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons on guitar. In the video, Shatner, clad in a gold cheetah-print suit, turns a wholesome fireside reading into a rock and roll dance party. Watch below.

Shatner Claus is a holiday album unlike any that have come before it, and includes duets and appearances by Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, Billy Gibbons, Rick Wakeman, Todd Rundgren and more. See below for full tracklisting and credits.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist. He released his first studio album in 1968. In 2018 alone he has published a book and released an album of country music. Shatner Claus is William's third album for Cleopatra Records, following 2011's Seeking Major Tom and 2013's Ponder The Mystery.

Tracklisting:

"Jingle Bells" feat. Henry Rollins

"Blue Christmas" feat. Brad Paisley

"Little Drummer Boy" feat. Joe Louis Walker

"Winter Wonderland" feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

"Twas The Night Before Christmas" feat. Mel Collins (King Crimson)

"Run Rudolph Run" feat. Elliot Easton (The Cars)

"O Come, O Come Emmanuel" feat. Rick Wakeman (Yes)

"Silver Bells" feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull)

"One for You, One For Me"

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" feat. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top)

"Silent Night" feat. Iggy Pop

"White Christmas" feat. Judy Collins

"Feliz Navidad" feat. Dani Bander

"Jingle Bells" feat Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version) (Bonus Track)

"Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer” video: