WILLIE BASSE - Free "Fan Appreciation" Show At The Viper Room In Los Angeles Announced

Cultural Ambassador to The Sunset Strip, Willie Basse will headline a free fan appreciation concert at The Viper Room Tuesday, June 6th. After a year of prayers, meditation and searching, cancer research, doctors, treatments and many serious lifestyle changes, Willie's back with love, passion and a grateful story of enlightened evolvement.



"I am a completely new and different human being." says Basse. "I believe in love and the disease has been a huge blessing. It demands that I change, connect with God, myself and my spiritual values."

Basse's musical line-up features Italian virtuoso guitarist Patrick Abbate, keyboardist Scott Warren (Dio), bassist Bobby Pickett (Detective) and guitarist Mitch Perry (MSG, The Sweet). Also on the bill are Stonebreed and Brittney's Rage.

Go to this location for more information. Please make donations to support Willie Basse's cancer treatments via PayPal.com to rockscool@icloud.com.

Photo by Ricardo H Photography