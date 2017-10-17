Win A Phone Call From ALICE COOPER - Video Launched For New Contest

Alice Cooper has launched a contest in which a lucky fan will win a phone call from the legendary shock rocker.

“Answer your phone and you’ll hear his horrifying voice on the other end, and you can chat about music, toast, Paranormal activity and turtles! Or whatever your gruesome little heart desires!”

Enter to win at this location, and watch the video below:

Alice Cooper has announced his early 2018 tour plans. The legendary rocker will hit the road for a North American trek, dubbed "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper." The tour kicks off on March 1st in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and runs through March 29th in Indianapolis.

March

1 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesar's

2 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

4 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Theatre

5 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

6 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

9 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

13 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

14 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

15 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Cente r#

17 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

20 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for The Performing Arts

23 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

26 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

28 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

# - On Sale 11/17