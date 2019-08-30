WIND ROSE - "Drunken Dwarves" Music Video Released

Dwarven Army, Wind Rose, add another chapter to their epic, story-filled new album, Wintersaga, by releasing “Drunken Dwarves” today via Napalm Records. The track is a follow-up of their popular first single, “Diggy Diggy Hole”, which recently crossed five million views on YouTube.

“Drunken Dwarves” talks about exactly what the name suggests: drunken, mead-filled nights, starting a tavern brawl, and singing and partying until they fall (asleep, hopefully).

Says the band: "WHAT IS BETTER THAN A DWARF?! A DRUNKEN DWARF! You sang, you danced and you drank all over Europe on this song with us, now your request has been heard and answered. 'Drunken Dwarves' will blow you away among rivers of beer, mead and metal!”

The new video takes us to a tavern in Middle Earth where our favourite dwarven army is giving a concert in a small, rustic tavern with many spectators. In true dwarf-fashion, they feast, drink and enjoy the concert, but behold - an old enemy nears. Will he be accepted into the midst of the dwarves to be able to enjoy the concert or will his story end quite differently? Find out for yourself and join the dwarven party!

Watch “Drunken Dwarves” below:

Wintersaga is out on September 27 via Napalm Records. The album is available for pre-order here, and will be available in the following formats:

- Regular Jewel Case Edition

- 1 LP Gatefold (black)

- 1 LP Gatefold (gold) Limited to 200 copies

- Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold (black) & Shirt Bundle

- Wooden Deluxe Box: CD, flag & pendant & 7” Single, Limited to 300 copies worldwide

Album artwork by Tom Thiel.

Tracklisting:

“Of Iron And Gold“

“Wintersaga“

“Drunken Dwarves“

“Diggy Diggy Hole“

“Mine Mine Mine!“

“The Art Of War“

“There And Back Again“

“The King Under The Mountain“

“We Were Warriors“

“Diggy Diggy Hole” video:

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - vocals

Claudio Falconcini - guitars

Federico Meranda - keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - bass

Federico Gatti - drums

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)