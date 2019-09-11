WIND ROSE Release "Drunken Dwarves" Guitar & Bass Playthrough Video

Dwarven Army, Wind Rose, have released a guitar and bass play through video for their recently released new single, "Drunken Dwarves". Check it out below:

Wind Rose will release their epic, story-filled new album, Wintersaga, on September 27 via Napalm Records. The album is available for pre-order here, and will be available in the following formats:

- Regular Jewel Case Edition

- 1 LP Gatefold (black)

- 1 LP Gatefold (gold) Limited to 200 copies

- Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold (black) & Shirt Bundle

- Wooden Deluxe Box: CD, flag & pendant & 7” Single, Limited to 300 copies worldwide

Album artwork by Tom Thiel.

Tracklisting:

“Of Iron And Gold“

“Wintersaga“

“Drunken Dwarves“

“Diggy Diggy Hole“

“Mine Mine Mine!“

“The Art Of War“

“There And Back Again“

“The King Under The Mountain“

“We Were Warriors“

“Drunken Dwarves” video:

“Diggy Diggy Hole” video:

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - vocals

Claudio Falconcini - guitars

Federico Meranda - keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - bass

Federico Gatti - drums

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)