WIND ROSE Release Music Video For New Single “Diggy Diggy Hole”; Limited Edition 7" Out In July

"The ol' forge is reignited

Hammers are beating again in the depths of the Lonely Mountain

The Dwarves are ready to rebuild their kingdom!"

Wind Rose release new single and official video “Diggy Diggy Hole”. The single will be available on a strictly limited 7’’ single vinyl, including a special orchestral version, on July 12 via Napalm Records. Pre-order here.

Wind Rose on the new single: “Mining is one of the most important activities for a Dwarf, naturally Wind Rose needed a theme song for this great honor of collecting these jewels from the soil, so sing with us with pride!!“

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - vocals

Claudio Falconcini - guitars

Federico Meranda - keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - bass

Federico Gatti - drums