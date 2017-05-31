WIND ROSE Streaming New Song “Dance Of Fire”

Italian folk/power metal band, Wind Rose, released their new album, Stonehymn, on May 26th in Europe and North America via Inner Wound Recordings. The album track, “Dance Of Fire”, is available for streaming below.

Stonehymn was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Ancient Bards, Secret Sphere) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani, Tyr).

Stonehymn tracklisting:

“Distant Battlefields”

“Dance Of Fire”

“Under The Stone”

“To Erebor”

“The Returning Race”

“The Animist”

“The Wolves’ Call”

“Fallen Timbers”

“The Eyes Of The Mountain”

“Dance Of Fire”:

“To Erebor” video:

“The Wolves’ Call” lyric video:

Wind Rose live dates:

June

17 - Kinzica Fantasy Festival - Pisa, Italy

July

14 - Masters of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

August

10 - Bloodstock Open Air - Walton on Trent, UK