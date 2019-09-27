WIND ROSE Streaming Title Track From New Album Wintersaga

With the singles “Diggy Diggy Hole”, “Drunken Dwarves” and “Wintersaga” already proven as certified favorites in the metal community, Wind Rose have finally release their fourth studio album Wintersaga via Napalm Records today. The dwarves take the listener on a highly entertaining and unforgettable 50 minutes lasting ride over mountains, snow and ice.

Accompanying the album release, Wind Rose have released a new lyric video for the title track “Wintersaga”. The mix of epic power metal, heroic riffs and orchestra influences give this song a special wintry atmosphere.

Wind Rose on “Wintersaga”:

“We dug holes, we drank mead, we danced together and we got drunk... Now let's get to serious business! Let us present you the title track Wintersaga, which is surely one of the highlights of this album: the structure is a little bit more complex than the first two singles, but the epic vocals and orchestra still keep it easily approachable for all kinds of ears.bWe also wanted to give this song a special look, so we decided to create a lyric video to represent its meaning: the arrival of Durin's Day, that closes the fall and opens the gates of winter.”

The album is available to order here, and is available in the following formats:

- Regular Jewel Case Edition

- 1 LP Gatefold (black)

- 1 LP Gatefold (gold) Limited to 200 copies

- Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold (black) & Shirt Bundle

- Wooden Deluxe Box: CD, flag & pendant & 7” Single, Limited to 300 copies worldwide

Album artwork by Tom Thiel.

Tracklisting:

“Of Iron And Gold“

“Wintersaga“

“Drunken Dwarves“

“Diggy Diggy Hole“

“Mine Mine Mine!“

“The Art Of War“

“There And Back Again“

“The King Under The Mountain“

“We Were Warriors“

“Drunken Dwarves” video:

“Diggy Diggy Hole” video:

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - vocals

Claudio Falconcini - guitars

Federico Meranda - keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - bass

Federico Gatti - drums

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)