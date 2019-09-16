WIND ROSE - Wintersaga Deluxe Edition Unboxed (Video)
September 16, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Dwarven Army, Wind Rose, will release their epic, story-filled new album, Wintersaga, on September 27 via Napalm Records. An unboxing video for the deluxe box set edition can be seen below:
The album is available for pre-order here, and will be available in the following formats:
- Regular Jewel Case Edition
- 1 LP Gatefold (black)
- 1 LP Gatefold (gold) Limited to 200 copies
- Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle
- 1LP Gatefold (black) & Shirt Bundle
- Wooden Deluxe Box: CD, flag & pendant & 7” Single, Limited to 300 copies worldwide
Album artwork by Tom Thiel.
Tracklisting:
“Of Iron And Gold“
“Wintersaga“
“Drunken Dwarves“
“Diggy Diggy Hole“
“Mine Mine Mine!“
“The Art Of War“
“There And Back Again“
“The King Under The Mountain“
“We Were Warriors“
“Drunken Dwarves” video:
“Diggy Diggy Hole” video:
Wind Rose are:
Francesco Cavalieri - vocals
Claudio Falconcini - guitars
Federico Meranda - keyboards
Cristiano Bertocchi - bass
Federico Gatti - drums
(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)