WINDHAND Announce 2020 US Headline Dates
January 7, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Windhand have announced 2020 tour dates beginning in March with labelmates Devil Master. Tickets are on sale this Friday, January 10, at 10 AM, local time.
Following the tour, Windhand will also make appearances in May/June around Northwest Terror Fest. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.
March (with Devil Master)
18 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
20 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
May (with Serial Hawk)
28 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest
29 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue
31 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
June (with Serial Hawk)
1 - Los Angeles, CA - Jewels Catch One
2 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
4 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
August
15-16 - Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas
September
3-6 - Cookeville, TN Muddy Roots Festival
(Photo - Joey Wharton)