WINDHAND Announce 2020 US Headline Dates

Windhand have announced 2020 tour dates beginning in March with labelmates Devil Master. Tickets are on sale this Friday, January 10, at 10 AM, local time.

Following the tour, Windhand will also make appearances in May/June around Northwest Terror Fest. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

March (with Devil Master)

18 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

May (with Serial Hawk)

28 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

29 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue

31 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

June (with Serial Hawk)

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Jewels Catch One

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

4 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

August

15-16 - Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas

September

3-6 - Cookeville, TN Muddy Roots Festival

