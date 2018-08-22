WINDHAND Announce European Headlining Dates

Richmond, Virginia’s psychedelic heavyweights Windhand have announced 2019 European headlining tour dates with Italy’s Grime. The tour begins March 7th in Austria and ends March 24th in Germany. All confirmed tour dates are available below.

Windhand recently released a video for "Grey Garden", a track from their new album Eternal Return, coming October 5th via Relapse. Pre-order the album here.

Eternal Return represents a new era for the group, a chrysalis moment that takes them to new and unforeseen heights. Once again the band have joined forces with producer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden) with vivid artwork by Arik Roper (Sleep, High On Fire). Equally informed by heavy, fuzzed-out psych along with the iconic grunge / alternative groups of the 90s, Windhand have crafted a record brilliant in scope, powerful in execution, and perfect for an era of increasingly blurry yet still heavy borders.

Tracklisting:

"Halcyon"

"Grey Garden"

"Pilgrim’s Rest"

"First To Die"

"Light Into Dark"

"Red Cloud"

"Eyeshine"

"Diablerie"

"Feather"

"Grey Garden" video:

Trailer:

Check below for a full list of tour dates.

October

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

9 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #

10 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall #

11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada #

12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda #

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #

16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre #

17 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club #

19 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre #

20 - Vancouver, BC - Venue #

21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos #

23 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge #

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room #

November

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts #

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere #

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #

4 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont #

5 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern #

7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean #

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe #

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi #

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East #

12 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar #

13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

# - with Satan's Satyrs

March

7 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

8 – Munich, Germany – Feierwerk

9 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Le Romandie

10 – Paris, France – Boule Noire

12 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

13 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

14 – Glasgow, UK – Audio

15 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega

16 – London, UK – Underworld

17 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

19 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

20 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

21 – Cologne, Germany – MTC

22 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

23 – Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden

24 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2

(Photo - Joey Wharton)