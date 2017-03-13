WINDHAND Announce New Headlining European Tour Dates With SATAN’S SATYRS

Richmond, VA-based doom heavyweights, Windhand, have announced a new run of headlining European tour dates this coming fall with fellow Virginia based group Satan’s Satyrs. The tour commences September 21st in Copenhagen, Denmark and runs till October 13th in Bristol, England. The two bands will also do a short North American run preceding the European Tour. A full listing of Windhand tour dates is available below.

March (with Cough)

3 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

31 - Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran

April (with Cough)

1 - Auckland, New Zealand - King's Arm Tavern

2 - Fortitude Valley, Australia - Crowbar

5 - Newtown, Australia - Newtown Social Club

6 - Adelaide, Australia - Fowlers Live

7 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel (+ Inverloch)

8 - Perth, Australia - Badlands

21 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

23 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

May (with Satan's Satyrs)

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

20 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

21 - Chicago, - Empty Bottle

22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

25 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

August

18-20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival

September (with Satan's Satyrs)

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

22 - Oslo, Norway - BLA

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

25 - Helsinki, Finland - Kuudes Linja

27 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

29 - Cologne, Germany - MTC

30 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus

October (with Satan's Satyrs)

1 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

2 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

3 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

4 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

5 - Bologna, Italy - Freak-Out Club

6 - Mezzago, Italy - Bloom Club

8 - Paris, France - Stoned Gathering

9 - London, England - The Borderline

10 - Leeds, England - Brudenell

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

12 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

13 - Bristol, England - Exchange

Windhand are still touring in support of their 2015 full-length, Grief's Infernal Flower. The album can be streamed and purchased at the band's Bandcamp page here.

(Photo - Ben Stas)