WINDHAND Announce New Headlining European Tour Dates With SATAN’S SATYRS
March 13, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Richmond, VA-based doom heavyweights, Windhand, have announced a new run of headlining European tour dates this coming fall with fellow Virginia based group Satan’s Satyrs. The tour commences September 21st in Copenhagen, Denmark and runs till October 13th in Bristol, England. The two bands will also do a short North American run preceding the European Tour. A full listing of Windhand tour dates is available below.
March (with Cough)
3 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
31 - Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran
April (with Cough)
1 - Auckland, New Zealand - King's Arm Tavern
2 - Fortitude Valley, Australia - Crowbar
5 - Newtown, Australia - Newtown Social Club
6 - Adelaide, Australia - Fowlers Live
7 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel (+ Inverloch)
8 - Perth, Australia - Badlands
21 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
23 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
May (with Satan's Satyrs)
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
20 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
21 - Chicago, - Empty Bottle
22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
23 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
25 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
August
18-20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival
September (with Satan's Satyrs)
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
22 - Oslo, Norway - BLA
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
25 - Helsinki, Finland - Kuudes Linja
27 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
29 - Cologne, Germany - MTC
30 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus
October (with Satan's Satyrs)
1 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz
2 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
3 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
4 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
5 - Bologna, Italy - Freak-Out Club
6 - Mezzago, Italy - Bloom Club
8 - Paris, France - Stoned Gathering
9 - London, England - The Borderline
10 - Leeds, England - Brudenell
11 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio
12 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
13 - Bristol, England - Exchange
Windhand are still touring in support of their 2015 full-length, Grief's Infernal Flower. The album can be streamed and purchased at the band's Bandcamp page here.
(Photo - Ben Stas)