WINDHAND Announce North American Tour; Psycho Las Vegas Fest And Dates With SATAN’S SATYRS Confirmed

Richmond, VA-based doom heavyweights, Windhand, have announced a new run of North American tour dates this coming May along with fellow Virginia based band Satan's Satyrs. The tour starts May 17th in Philadelphia and runs till May 25th.

Windhand will also be on tour with this April with label mates Cough in Australia and New Zealand in addition to a short run of west coast dates. The band will also make an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas 2017 in August. A full listing of tour dates is available below.

March

3 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

31 - Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran #

April

1 - Auckland, New Zealand - King's Arm Tavern #

2 - Fortitude Valley, Australia - Crowbar #

5 - Newtown, Australia - Newtown Social Club #

6 - Adelaide, Australia - Fowlers Live #

7 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel (+ Inverloch) #

8 - Perth, Australia - Badlands #

21 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios #

22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club #

23 - Seattle, WA - Neumos #

May

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ^

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo ^

19 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern ^

20 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch ^

21 - Chicago, - Empty Bottle ^

22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry ^

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club ^

24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi ^

25 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ^

August

18-20 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival

# - with Cough

^ - with Satan's Satyrs

Windhand are still touring in support of their 2015 full-length, Grief's Infernal Flower. The album can be streamed and purchased at the band's Bandcamp page here.