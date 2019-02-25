WINDHAND Debuts Official Music Video For "First To Die"
February 25, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Virginia's Windhand have released a Philippe Grenade-directed video for "First To Die", a track from their fourth studio album, Eternal Return, released last October via Relapse Records.
"The inspiration for the video started with the lyrics, First you die, to be born," Grenade explains. "I immediately saw the image of a woman suffocated by the crushing anxiety of a metropolis; drowning in the delirium and being forced through some sort of psychedelic death trip and coming out the other side with a new point of view. A psychic death and rebirth. The video expresses anxiety and transformation while honoring the beauty of Windhand's music."
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Halcyon"
"Grey Garden"
"Pilgrim’s Rest"
"First To Die"
"Light Into Dark"
"Red Cloud"
"Eyeshine"
"Diablerie"
"Feather"
Album stream:
"Grey Garden" video:
Tour dates:
March
7 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
8 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
9 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie
10 - Paris, France - Boule Noire
12 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
13 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
14 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
15 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
20 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
21 - Cologne, Germany - MTC
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
23 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
(Photo - Joey Wharton)