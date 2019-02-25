WINDHAND Debuts Official Music Video For "First To Die"

Virginia's Windhand have released a Philippe Grenade-directed video for "First To Die", a track from their fourth studio album, Eternal Return, released last October via Relapse Records.

"The inspiration for the video started with the lyrics, First you die, to be born," Grenade explains. "I immediately saw the image of a woman suffocated by the crushing anxiety of a metropolis; drowning in the delirium and being forced through some sort of psychedelic death trip and coming out the other side with a new point of view. A psychic death and rebirth. The video expresses anxiety and transformation while honoring the beauty of Windhand's music."

Tracklisting:

"Halcyon"

"Grey Garden"

"Pilgrim’s Rest"

"First To Die"

"Light Into Dark"

"Red Cloud"

"Eyeshine"

"Diablerie"

"Feather"

Album stream:

"Grey Garden" video:

Tour dates:

March

7 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

8 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

9 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie

10 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

12 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

13 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

14 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

15 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

20 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

21 - Cologne, Germany - MTC

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

23 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

(Photo - Joey Wharton)