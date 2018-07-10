WINDHAND Release Artwork, Video Trailer For Eternal Return Album; North American Fall Tour Announced

Virginia's heavy psychedelic quartet Windhand have announced a full fall North American tour with Satan's Satyrs and give us a glimpse of what's to come on their forthcoming album, Eternal Return, coming October 5th on Relapse. Check out the trailer video below.

Eternal Return represents a new era for the group, a chrysalis moment that takes them to new and unforeseen heights. Once again the band have joined forces with producer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden) with vivid artwork by Arik Roper (Sleep, High On Fire). Equally informed by heavy, fuzzed-out psych along with the iconic grunge / alternative groups of the 90s, Windhand have crafted a record brilliant in scope, powerful in execution, and perfect for an era of increasingly blurry yet still heavy borders.

Check below for a full list of tour dates.

July

29 - Chicago, IL - Wicker Park Fest

October

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

9 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #

10 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall #

11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada #

12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda #

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #

16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre #

17 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club #

19 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre #

20 - Vancouver, BC - Venue #

21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos #

23 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge #

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room #

November

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts #

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere #

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #

4 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont #

5 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern #

7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean #

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe #

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi #

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East #

12 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar #

13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

# - with Satan's Satyrs