WINDHAND's Eternal Return Album Streaming In Full

Virginia's Windhand released their fourth studio album, Eternal Return, on October 5th via Relapse Records. Order the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Halcyon"

"Grey Garden"

"Pilgrim’s Rest"

"First To Die"

"Light Into Dark"

"Red Cloud"

"Eyeshine"

"Diablerie"

"Feather"

Album stream:

"Grey Garden" video:

Tour dates.

October

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

9 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #

10 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall #

11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada #

12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda #

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #

16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre #

17 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club #

19 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre #

20 - Vancouver, BC - Venue #

21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos #

23 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge #

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room #

November

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts #

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere #

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #

4 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont #

5 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern #

7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean #

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe #

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi #

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East #

12 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar #

13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

# - with Satan's Satyrs

January

24 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

25 - Durham, NC - Pinhook

26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

27 - Miami, FL - Las Rosas

28 - Tampa, FL - The Crowbar

29 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

30 - Savannah, GA - The Jinx

31 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

March

7 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

8 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

9 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie

10 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

12 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

13 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

14 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

15 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

20 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

21 - Cologne, Germany - MTC

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

23 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

(Photo - Joey Wharton)