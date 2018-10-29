WINDHAND's Eternal Return Album Streaming In Full
Virginia's Windhand released their fourth studio album, Eternal Return, on October 5th via Relapse Records. Order the album here, and find a full audio stream below.
Tracklisting:
"Halcyon"
"Grey Garden"
"Pilgrim’s Rest"
"First To Die"
"Light Into Dark"
"Red Cloud"
"Eyeshine"
"Diablerie"
"Feather"
Album stream:
"Grey Garden" video:
Tour dates.
October
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #
9 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #
10 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall #
11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada #
12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda #
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #
16 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre #
17 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club #
19 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre #
20 - Vancouver, BC - Venue #
21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos #
23 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge #
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room #
November
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts #
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere #
3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall #
4 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont #
5 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern #
7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean #
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe #
9 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #
10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi #
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East #
12 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar #
13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #
# - with Satan's Satyrs
January
24 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall
25 - Durham, NC - Pinhook
26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
27 - Miami, FL - Las Rosas
28 - Tampa, FL - The Crowbar
29 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
30 - Savannah, GA - The Jinx
31 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
March
7 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
8 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
9 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Romandie
10 - Paris, France - Boule Noire
12 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
13 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
14 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
15 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
20 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
21 - Cologne, Germany - MTC
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
23 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
(Photo - Joey Wharton)