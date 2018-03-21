WINDHAND / SATAN’S SATYRS Split Release Streaming In Full

Windhand's split release with Satan's Satyrs was released last month on CD, LP and digital formats. A full audio stream can be found below.

Two of Virginia's finest heavy bands team up for an amp-worshipping, acid trip from hell! Includes two brand new songs of smouldering gloom and grief from Windhad, paired with three tracks of devilish, fuzz-drenched metal/punk from Satan's Satyrs. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Old Evil" - Windhand

"Three Sisters" - Windhand

"Alucard AD 2018" - Satan's Satyrs

"Succubus" - Satan's Satyrs

"Ain't That Lovin' You, Baby" - Satan's Satyrs

(Photo - Sally Patti)