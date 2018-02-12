WINDHAND Streaming New Track "Three Sisters"; Split Release With SATAN’S SATYRS Out This Friday

Richmond, VA’s Windhand are streaming the new track "Three Sisters", featured on the band's upcoming split release with Satan's Satyrs, due for release this Friday, February 16th on CD, LP and digital formats. Listen to the song below.

Two of Virginia's finest heavy bands team up for an amp-worshipping, acid trip from hell! Includes two brand new songs of smouldering gloom and grief from Windhad, paired with three tracks of devilish, fuzz-drenched metal/punk from Satan's Satyrs. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Old Evil" - Windhand

"Three Sisters" - Windhand

"Alucard AD 2018" - Satan's Satyrs

"Succubus" - Satan's Satyrs

"Ain't That Lovin' You, Baby" - Satan's Satyrs

"Three Sisters":

"Old Evil" video:

Meanwhile, Windhand have announced a quick run down the West Coast next spring, with more dates to be announced.

March

23 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA (Record Release Show)*

April

19 - Neumos - Seattle, WA #

20 - Stumpfest - Portland, OR #

22 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA #

23 - Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

26 - Barracuda (Levitation Fest) - Austin, TX

June

23 - Maryland Doom Fest 2018 - Frederick, MD

* with Satan's Satyrs

# with Ruby The Hatchet

(Photo - Sally Patti)