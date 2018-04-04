WINDHAND To Record New Album Eternal Return; Release Set For The Fall

Virginia's Windhand have entered the studio to record their 4th studio album. The album, entitled Eternal Return, is being recorded and engineered at Soundhouse Studios in Seattle, WA with legendary producer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden, High On Fire). Album artwork will once again be handled by Arik Roper (Sleep, High on Fire). The album is expected to be released Fall 2018 via Relapse Records. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

Additionally, Windhand kick off a short West Coast tour with Ruby The Hatchet on April 19th which includes appearances at Stumpfest and Levitation Fest. Windhand is also confirmed for Maryland Doom Fest on June 23 in Frederick, MD. A complete list of dates is available below.

Windhand live:

April

19 – Seattle, WA – Neumos*

20 – Portland, OR – Stumpfest

22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall*

23 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre*

26 – Austin, TX – Levitation at Barracuda

June

23 – Frederick, MD – Maryland Doom Fest 2018

*with Ruby The Hatchet

(Photo - Sally Patti)