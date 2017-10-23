WINDS OF PLAGUE Debut New Single “From Failure, Comes Clarity”; Audio Streaming

Los Angeles metal titans Winds Of Plague have released another all new single, "From Failure, Comes Clarity”. Listen below. All three singles that have been released from the new LP are available as iTunes instant gratification tracks. Fans who pre order the LP on iTunes will get "From Failure, Comes Clarity”, “Kings Of Carnage" and "Never Alone" as instant downloads. All three tracks are also live on all streaming services now.

Winds Of Plague will release Blood Of My Enemy via Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music on October 27th. The all new effort will be the follow up to the Resistance LP released in 2013.

Vocalist Johnny Plague comments, "Over a year ago I started making weekly trips up to a small apartment in North Hollywood on my days off to work on music for WOP with Noah Sebastian from Bad Omens. It was strange at first since past WOP records were worked on in larger recording studios or rehearsal spaces and now here I am sitting on the floor of this bedroom working on record number six."

Johnny continues, "Although it was different and humbling it proved to be the unedited creative environment we needed for this record. We had no time limits, no 'suits' giving their input. It was just a few friends sitting in a room together, having a good time creating music. Something I haven't been able to experience in a very long time. Sometimes to move forward you have to take a few steps back. I can confidently say this is the most satisfied I have been with a WOP record. I feel producers Noah Sebastian and Joakim Karlsson have helped us to further develop our unique approach to symphonic deathcore with distinct epic orchestral backed chorus's walking the fine line of brutal and melodic."

Additionally, the band teamed up with artist Pär Olofsson to create the stunning cover art seen below. "Blood Of My Enemy takes us back to the iconic samurai theme. The imagery is inspired by a lyric from the title track 'I will give my life on the battlefield, drowning in the blood of my enemy' Which represents to me a 'I will fight to the end' state of mind. Pär Olofsson brilliantly portrays the aftermath of an epic war showing an almost celestial spark of life amongst the carnage."

Tracklisting:

“A New Day”

“Nameless Walker”

“Kings Of Carnage”

“Soul Eater”

“From Failure, Comes Clarity”

“Blood Of My Enemy”

“Snakeskin”

“Never Alone”

“5150”

“Either Way You Lose”

“A Walk Among The Dead”

“Dark Waters”

“From Failure, Comes Clarity”:

"Kings Of Carnage" video:

“Never Alone” video:

Winds Of Plague will support Suicide Silence on the 10 Year Anniversary Of The Cleansing tour for a handful of dates in December. Find all tour dates here.