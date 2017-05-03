WINDS OF PLAGUE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, they take you inside the touring vehicle of metal band Winds of Plague. Watch below:
Winds Of Plague signed a record deal with Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music last year. Stay tuned for updates from the band.
Winds Of Plague is:
Johnny Cooke - Vocals
Alana Potnick - Keys
Art Cruz - Drums
Davey Oberlin - Guitar
Michael Montoya - Guitar
Justin Bock - Guitar