WINDS OF PLAGUE Release "Nameless Walker" Music Video

Los Angeles metal titans Winds Of Plague have released a video for "Nameless Walker", a track from the band's new album, Blood Of My Enemy, out now via Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“A New Day”

“Nameless Walker”

“Kings Of Carnage”

“Soul Eater”

“From Failure, Comes Clarity”

“Blood Of My Enemy”

“Snakeskin”

“Never Alone”

“5150”

“Either Way You Lose”

“A Walk Among The Dead”

“Dark Waters”

“Nameless Walker” video:

"Kings Of Carnage" video:

“Never Alone” video: